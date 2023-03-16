Martin Scorsese Doc ‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only’ On The New York Dolls’ David Johansen Sets Showtime Premiere Date, Debuts Trailer

Showtime has unveiled an April 14th premiere date for their documentary Personality Crisis: One Night Only, on New York Dolls frontman David Johansen, also debuting a trailer for the pic directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese (The Last Waltz) and Emmy nom David Tedeschi (The 50 Year Argument), which you can view above.

Framed around an intimate cabaret performance filmed in January 2020 at New York City’s storied Café Carlyle, Personality Crisis explores the glam punk legend’s enormous influence as he regales the audience with stories and music illuminating the art and cultural evolution of New York City.

Scorsese and Tedeschi, working with frequent collaborators, cinematographer Ellen Kuras (American Utopia) and producer Margaret Bodde, capture the entertainer’s luminous Cafe Carlyle set, where he performs as his alter ego Buster Poindexter, bringing downtown irreverence to this storied uptown joint. Presented alongside new and archival interviews, including several filmed by his daughter Leah Hennessey, this intimate concert is a testament to both a lost New York and a gifted performer-raconteur who remains as provocative as ever.

Growing up on Staten Island, Johansen landed in the East Village in the late 1960s; a 16-year-old dropped into the epicenter of the counter-cultural revolution in music, theatre, film, fashion, art, writing and social transformation – a seismic moment that still reverberates today. His musical career started in the 1970s when he launched the New York Dolls with bandmates Johnny Thunders and Sylvain Sylvain on guitar, Arthur Kane on bass, and Billy Murcia on drums (replaced by Jerry Nolan after Murcia’s early death). The band became a blueprint for the punk movement to come, and went on to influence such notables as The Ramones, KISS, The Damned and The Smiths, among many others. Johansen helped to usher in the swing revival as Buster Poindexter over the course of the ’80s, digging deep into the blues with the Harry Smiths in the 1990s. He has also had memorable appearances in films like Scrooged, Let It Ride and Freejack, and currently hosts the weekly show David Johansen’s Mansion of Fun on SiriusXM.

“I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets,” said Scorsese. “Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting.

World premiering at the 2022 New York Film Festival, Personality Crisis: One Night Only was produced for Showtime by Imagine Documentaries and Sikelia Productions. Scorsese and Bodde produced alongside Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Mara Hennessey, Rick Yorn and Vinnie Malhotra serving as exec producers. Pic is set to bow on Showtime on the 14th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.