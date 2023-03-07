Skip to main content
David Chase & Hannah Fidell Developing New Show At FX

Hannah Fidell and David Chase ; Devin Yalkin

David Chase is working with FX on his next TV project.

The network said it will pilot a new show from the creator of The Sopranos and writer/director Hannah Fidell (Pam & Tommy).

The project is based on a previously un-produced script by Chase and will feature a contemporary take by Fidell, who will also direct the pilot. FX Prods. will produce it.

FX declined to say what the project was.

Chase previously wrote and developed A Ribbon of Dreams, a six-part miniseries for HBO that told the story of the beginnings of Hollywood, following a college-educated mechanical engineer and a cowboy with a violent past, who form an unlikely producing partnership and together become pioneers and then powers for a time in motion pictures. He said that it was all lined up but HBO wanted him to shoot in Ontario and “there was a problem with money” so Chase and the premium cable network parted ways on it.

Executive Producers are Chase, Fidell, and Chase Films’ Nicole Lambert.

Chase has a first look film and television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and is represented by UTA and Gendler & Kelly.

Fidell ran and directed FX’s limited series A Teacher starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson. She also wrote, directed and produced the Universal Pictures film A Long Dumb Road, and helmed episodes of the Hulu series Pam & Tommy

She has a first-look deal with FX Productions and is represented by UTA and Grandview, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

