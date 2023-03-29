David Alan Grier Joins Wendy McLendon-Covey In ‘St. Denis Medical’ NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Tony winner David Alan Grier is set as a lead opposite Wendy McLendon-Covey in NBC comedy pilot St. Denis Medical. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by the Superstore and American Auto duo of Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin and to be directed by Superstore’s Ruben Fleischer, St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

Grier will play Ron, a defeated divorcee and Emergency Department doctor who has accepted that the thrill is gone.

Ledgin executive produces St Denis Medical, as is Spitzer under his Universal TV-based production banner Spitzer Holding Company. Simon Heuer, Head of TV Development at Spitzer Holding Company, also executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Grier recently costarred in FX’s The Patient opposite Steve Carell as well as the Spectrum Original Joe Pickett. Later this year he’ll will be seen in Warner Bros. feature remake of The Color Purple. He will next be seen starring alongside John Boyega and Jamie Foxx in the Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone, debuting in July. Grier also will star in and executive produce A Soldier’s Play limited series adaptation for Sony Pictures TV. Grier won the 2021 Tony award for his role as Sgt. Vernon Waters in the Broadway play. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Activist Artists Management and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.



