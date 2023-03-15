‘Hotel Cocaine’: Danny Pino To Headline MGM+ Crime Thriller Series

EXCLUSIVE: With Mayans M.C. coming to an end, star Danny Pino has lined up his next series role — the lead in Hotel Cocaine, MGM+’s upcoming crime thriller from creator Chris Brancato (Narcos).

Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte (Pino), a Cuban expatriate who fought against Fidel Castro in the Bay of Pigs invasion and re-made his life in Miami. He is general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine, a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians. At the center of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American dream.

Brancato serves as executive producer and showrunner. Guillermo Navarro will direct the pilot episode and executive produce the series, with Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr. also serving as executive producers. The eight-episode series from MGM+ Studios, in partnership with MGM Television, will begin production in May in the Dominican Republic, and is slated to premiere in early 2024.

Pino, born and raised in Miami to Cuban parents, stars as organized crime boss Miguel Galindo in Mayans M.C., which is heading into its fifth and final season on FX. He made his episodic directorial debut in the drama’s fourth season. Pino, also known for his roles as police detective Nick Amaro on Law & Order: SVU and Detective Scotty Valens on Cold Case, recently completed the short film, Union de Reyes (Union of Kings), which he wrote, directed, produced and starred in. He is repped by CAA and manager Geordie Frey.

Hotel Cocaine will be distributed internationally by MGM.