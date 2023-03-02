Daisy Ridley To Star In ‘The Better Liar’ Series Based On Book In Works At Amazon From Raelle Tucker

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has partnered with The Tornante Company to develop The Better Liar, a drama series based on the book by the same name by Tanen Jones. Daisy Ridley is set to star in and executive produce the adaptation, written and executive produced by Raelle Tucker (True Blood), Deadline has learned. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In The Better Liar, when a woman hires a lookalike in an effort to conceal her sister’s death and claim their shared inheritance, her deception exposes a web of dangerous secrets. Siobhan Bachman also executive produces for The Tornante Company.

This would mark the first starring TV role for Ridley, probably best known for playing Rey in the Star Wars franchise. She has been filming the noir thriller Magpie, based on a story she had developed, and will next be seen in The Marsh King’s Daughter and Young Woman and the Sea. Ridley is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Tucker is under an overall deal at Amazon Studios where she serves as showrunner on the upcoming global thriller drama The Power. Her previous TV series credits include Supernatural, True Blood, The Returned, Jessica Jones and Sacred Lies. She is repped by UTA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Jones’ debut novel, The Better Liar, an ID Book Club Pick, has been published in the U.S., the UK and Commonwealth, the Netherlands and South Korea. She is repped by CAA on behalf of Erin Harris of Folio Literary Management.

Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company has produced such series as Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, Amazon’s Undone, Netflix/Adult Swim’s Tuca and Bertie and AMC’s NOS4A2.