‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: SXSW Panel Set Featuring Cast & Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Following the recent release of Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six, the cast and creators are confirmed to participate in a panel at SXSW on March 11 at 4 p.m.

The panel will feature a conversation between moderator Josh Horowitz and executive producers Scott Neustadter, Lauren Neustadter, Will Graham, and Brad Mendelsohn; author and producer, Taylor Jenkins Reid; and cast members Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, and Nabiyah Be.

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers—Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin)—the band had risen from obscurity to fame.

And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The first three episodes of the limited series are available to stream via Prime Video now with new episodes dropping on Fridays.