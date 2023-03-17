Daisy Edgar-Jones To Star In ‘Twisters’ For Amblin And Universal Pictures

Following her critically acclaimed work in Normal People and Where The Crawdads Sing, Daisy Edgar-Jones has found her first studio tentpole as she is set to star in Twisters, a new chapter to the 1996 box-office hit for Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures. Lee Isaac Chung is on board to direct from a script by Mark L. Smith. The film will be co-financed by Warner Bros.

Starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, Twister was a massive hit in 1996, scoring more than $494 million at the worldwide box office, thanks in no small part to the film’s ground-breaking special effects. The original film was helmed by Speed director Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by author Michael Crichton.

Executive Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee for Universal Pictures, and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

Edgar-Jones starred in Sony’s Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the New York Times best-selling novel, which grossed 136 million dollars globally. She also starred in the Emmy and Golden Globe nominated series Normal People, based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel. Her other credits include Fresh, starring opposite Sebastian Stan and the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven for which she was just nominated for a Golden Globe. She is currently filming the feature adaptation On Swift Horses directed by Daniel Minihan, starring opposite Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter and Diego Calva. She is represented by UTA, Hamilton Hodell, Ltd. in the U.K. and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.