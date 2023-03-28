Skip to main content
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Producer Jon Hayman Hints On Social Media That Show Will End After 12th Season

Curb Your Enthusiasm
WarnerMedia

Curb your expectations about Curb Your Enthusiasm running for a long, long time: it looks like the upcoming 12th season could be its last.

In a tweet that has since been wiped off the face of the earth, producer Jon Hayman suggested the fun will soon be coming to an end on the Larry David comedy.

“Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a s–t,” wrote Hayman, as first reported by TVLine. “In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

HBO is not commenting.

Last August, the premium network ordered a 12th season of the show that stars the Seinfeld co-creator as an over-the-top version of himself. The series also stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson.

“Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life,” David said at the time. “In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm is executive produced by David, Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer while co-executive producers are Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey.

