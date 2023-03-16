Criminologist Docuseries ‘The Lesson Is Murder’ Set At Hulu From ABC News Studios

EXCLUSIVE: The true-crime docuseries are coming thick and fast for ABC News Studios.

The company has set up its latest series – The Lesson Is Murder – at Hulu. It follows criminology professor and former FBI Special Agent Dr. Bryanna Fox.

Fox asks why killers kill and is now teaching a class to shed new light on the mind of murderers as she tries to help the next generation of criminologists.

The series, which launches on March 23, will see Fox and her team of graduate students study three different murderers and interview them on-camera.

These include serial killer Will Davis, a former nurse who was convicted of killing four patients, who gives his first ever-broadcast interview from death row, former public safety officer Robert Fratta, who was convicted of killing his wife in a murder-for-hire plot and Ivié DeMolina, a self-proclaimed successful businesswoman-turned-sex worker, who was convicted of leading a series of robberies that left two men dead.

The Lesson Is Murder is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Lone Wolf Media, which has produced other true-crime docuseries with ABC News Studios for Hulu including Wild Crime: Murder In Yosemite.

Beth Hoppe is executive producer for ABC News Studios. Lisa Q. Wolfinger, Shawn Cuddy, and Rushmore DeNooyer are executive producers for Lone Wolf Media.

It joins projects including Still Missing Morgan, Killing County, Death in the Dorms and Web of Death from the likes of Colin Kaepernick and Ridley Scott that have launched on Hulu from ABC News Studios.