‘Creed III’ Enters Offshore Ring With $7M Through First Two Days, On Way To $30M+ International Bow

MGM’s Creed III is off to a powerful start at the international box office with the Michael B Jordan-directed movie grossing $6.9M through Thursday in 56 markets.

The threequel, the first major title released overseas by Warner Bros under a multi-year pact that was entered last August, has another 19 markets to add today and is expected to land a $30M+ punch through Sunday. (Note that in the Nordics, Svensk is releasing.)

The top start for the latest Rocky spinoff is France at a clear No. 1 on Wednesday and Thursday. The Wednesday opening was 48% ahead of Creed II and 148% over Creed the first. The cume through yesterday is $2.8M.

Italy entered the ring with $590K at No. 1, 30% above the original Creed and 20% behind the sequel which had a January holiday launch.

In Germany ($525K), the Jonathan Majors-starrer was also No. 1 at 122% above Creed and 53% above Creed II. It scored the second best opening of 2023 behind Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania which started on a Wednesday. Compared to titles with Thursday bows, Creed III boasts the most successful opening day of this year in the market.

Mexico jabbed the No. 1 spot as well, with opening day results 86% over Creed I and 40% behind Creed II. Looking solely at Thursday-to-Thursday comps in the different years, the results are roughly on par with Creed II.

Australia also landed a No. 1 punch with $313K, 60% ahead of the opening day of Creed I and 25% below Creed II (the latter having bowed when universities were out).

We’ll have more through the weekend and a full update on Sunday.