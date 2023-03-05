‘Creed III’ Has Knockout $100M+ Global Opening – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: MGM’s Creed III is enjoying a knockout opening weekend, punching up $100.4M globally. Of that, $41.8M is from 75 international box office markets. Domestically, the Michael B Jordan-directed movie opened to a franchise record and the best debut ever for a sports title.

Internationally, this is also the biggest opening for the franchise. In like-for-like markets and using today’s exchange rates, the film is tracking 109% ahead of the original Creed and 25% over Creed II. Even at historical exchange rates, the Jordan, Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson-starrer still tracks ahead of both films (+93%/+18%).

The threequel is the first major picture released overseas by Warner Bros under a multi-year pact that was entered with Amazon-owned MGM last August.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 13: Actor and Director Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” photocall at Le Grand Rex on February 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

France, as we reported over the weekend, led markets and ended with a $7.7M No. 1 on 633 screens, propelled by strong scores and coming in ahead of the two previous titles by 73% and 32%, respectively. Jordan also visited Paris’ Le Grand Rex cinema as part of the publicity tour.

He followed that up with the European premiere in London in mid-February. The UK, which bowed Creed III on Friday, grossed $6.1M at No. 1; 136% over the first Creed and 71% above the sequel.

At $4.3M, Germany gave Jordan his 2nd biggest starring start, behind Black Panther. The launch was more than double the previous Creed titles.

Italy ($3.5M) and Mexico ($3M), round out the Top 5, both at No. 1

The filmed-for-IMAX movie notched $9.6M globally in the format, including $3.1M from overseas. France led play for IMAX, beating No Time to Die by 10%.

In other threequel news, Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania saw 53% shrinkage from last weekend, taking $22M in 52 material markets. The offshore cume is now $232.7M for a global tally of $419.5M. It is still expected to cross $500M worldwide.

Excluding China, AM3 is 4% above the original’s offshore cume and 18% below the sequel.

The Top 5 markets to date are China ($36.9M), UK ($20.7M), Mexico ($16.3M), Korea ($12.3M) and France ($11.2M).

Sticking with Disney, Avatar: The Way of Water soaked up another $6.1M from 52 markets this session. That takes the offshore cume to $1,611.3M and global to $2.82B.

Here are the Top 5 markets: China ($245.3M), France ($151.6M), Germany ($142.7M), Korea ($107.9M) and the UK ($92.8M).

