Constance Zimmer To Direct & EP Lifetime Movie ‘Boy In The Walls’ Starring Ryan Michelle Bathe

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Constance Zimmer (UnReal) is returning to Lifetime to executive produce and direct her first feature length TV movie, Boy in the Walls.

Starring Ryan Michelle Bathe (The Endgame, Sylvie’s Love), Boy in the Walls is inspired by actual “phrogging” events, of people who discover there is someone secretly living inside their home. The movie will debut later this summer on Lifetime. Luke Camilleri (Hemlock Grove) Cassandra Sawtell (Disappearance in Yellowstone) and Jonathan Whitesell (The X-Files) also star.

Luke Camilleri, Jonathan Whitesell and Cassandra Sawtell

In Boy in the Walls, recently married Alisa Jensen (Bathe) has given up her vibrant Manhattan lifestyle for a quiet existence in rural Connecticut but struggling to adjust to her new role as a stepmother to Maya (Sawtell) and Theo (Mikkal Karim-Fidler). Hoping this move can be a fresh start, Alisa finds herself cracking under the pressure with her husband Chris (Camilleri) constantly away at work, limited job prospects, and a rebellious Maya to contend with. But when Alisa begins to hear strange noises in the house, she can’t shake the feeling that someone is always watching her. Alisa later makes a terrifying discovery of what is truly within the walls. Jonathan Whitesell stars as Joe, who is secretly watching Alisa and her family.

“We absolutely loved working with Constance when she starred in UnReal and even prouder when she made her directorial debut with us through our Broader Focus initiative and has since continued to direct episodic series for others,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP, Scripted Content, Lifetime and LMN. “But we always love a good homecoming and thrilled she now gets to make her TV movie directorial debut for Lifetime too.“

“I’m grateful to Lifetime for giving me the opportunity to executive produce and direct my first feature with them. They continue to be incredibly supportive of me, who could ask for anything more?, said Zimmer.

Boy in the Walls is produced by Lighthouse Pictures for Lifetime. Zimmer, Manu Boyer, Kevin Leeson, Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring are executive producers. Zimmer directs from a script written by Katrina Onstad and David Weaver.

Zimmer is Emmy-nominated for her work on UnReal and also won a Critics Choice award for her role on the series which aired for four seasons on Lifetime. She made her directorial debut on the series, helming two episodes, and directed and guest-starred on Freeform’s Good Trouble. She also stars in Prime Video’s YA drama pilot Harlan Coben’s Shelter. She was most recently seen in a major recurring role on ABC’s Big Sky. Zimmer is repped by UTA and Sweeney Entertainment.

Bathe is repped by Principal Entertainment, The Kohner Agency and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown and Passman.