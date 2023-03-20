Leanne Morgan Nabs First Netflix Comedy Special

EXCLUSIVE: After over 20 years in comedy, author and stand-up comedian Leanne Morgan will star in her first comedy special for Netflix.

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman will drop April 11. The special follows the success of her YouTube special, Leanne Morgan: So Yummy, which raked in over 50M views.

The special, like Morgan’s standup, celebrates women and is described as both observational and instructional. Through personal stories from her experiences growing up in rural Tennessee, being married for over 20 years, the adventures of raising her three kids, and becoming a grandmother for the first time, Morgan puts her life on full display.

“Maybe those horrible decisions I made in the 80s smoking behind a dumpster are actually going to pay off!” Morgan says in a statement. “It’s been such a wild time traveling the country sharing my stories and experiences with so many of you. I just want to straddle all of you, kiss you on the mouth, and do your laundry. Thank you all, for making this Tennessee Mama’s dream come true!”

The special was filmed last year at the Lexington Opera House in Lexington, KY during her 100-city The Big Panty tour. She’s already on the road for her second 100-city tour that’s titled “Just Getting Started.”

Morgan’s debut memoir, What in the World?, is expected in August 2024. It’s from Random House/Convergent.

Morgan is represented by Levity Talent and UTA.