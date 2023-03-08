CMT Music Awards 2023 Nominations: Lainey Wilson Leads Roster – Complete List

Country music singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson leads this year’s roster of CMT Music Awards nominations with a total of four nominations, including Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

CMT unveiled nominations today for the 2023 awards, Paramount Global’s signature country music tentpole and entirely fan-voted awards. The awards will be handed out next month on the show hosted by 2023 nominees Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

Artists with three nominations this year include Cody Johnson, first-time nominee Jelly Roll and Awards co-host Kane Brown.

The first round of nominations for the Video of the Year award features 16 acts, including another nod for Carrie Underwood, who reigns as the most-awarded artist in CMT history with a total of 25 wins, and is also slated to perform.

Also facing off for the night’s biggest award: Ashley McBryde with Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark + Pillbox Patti, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Elle King + Dierks Bentley, Gabby Barrett, HARDY + Lainey Wilson, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Walker Hayes, plus co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown with wife Katelyn.

New this year, CMT expands its Breakthrough Video of the Year category into male and female categories for the first time, a way, CMT says, to recognize “the tremendous increase in the genre’s breakout talent with a total of 12 nominees across the twin categories.” This year’s Breakthrough Female nominees include Avery Anna, Kylie Morgan, MacKenzie Porter, Megan Moroney, Morgan Wade and Tiera Kennedy; Bailey Zimmerman, Corey Kent, Drake Milligan, Jackson Dean, Jelly Roll and Nate Smith will compete in Breakthrough Male.

Across all categories, CMT is recognizing 21 first-time nominees, recognizing out-of-genre talent with first-time nominees Black Pumas, Emmy Russell and Jake Scott; Katy Perry also receives her first nomination since 2015.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live Sunday, April 2, 8-11 pm ET (delayed PT) on CBS from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. An expanded edition airs on CMT April 6 at 8 ET/PT.

The Nominees for the 2023 CMT Music Awards Are:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire at Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Balerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like a Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and a Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War and Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out in the Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted to He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It in You”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall in Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way to Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from “CMT Giants: Vince Gill”)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from “CMT Storytellers”)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn”)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from “CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends”)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

The Judds – “Love Can Build a Bridge” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration”)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees” (from “CMT Campfire Sessions”)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from “CMT Stages”)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from “CMT Studio Sessions”)

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner” (from “CMT All Access”)

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from “CMT Viral to Verified”)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from “CMT Campfire Sessions”)