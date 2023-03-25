Skip to main content
Claybourne Evans Jr. Dies: Prominent Atlanta Talent Agent Repped T.I., Travis Scott

Claybourne Evans Jr., who lead Atlanta talent agency Rubicon Brand Management and was also the VP of Grand Hustle Records, died on Thursday, March 23, according to a post by his family. No details on his age or cause of death were immediately available.

Evans represented Lil Duval, T.I., Travis Scott, JaySki, Erica Duchess, and DJ MLK.

“He fought a good fight and transitioned peacefully surrounded by close family and friends,” read a Facebook post, which didn’t specify a cause of death.

A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced, the family posts said.

