‘City Of God’ Director Fernando Meirelles To Work With Chapman University Students

Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts announced today that Oscar-nominated director Fernando Meirelles (City of God, The Two Popes) will become its next Marion Knott Distinguished Artist.

Meirelles follows Asghar Farhadi (A Separation), Dodge’s most recent Distinguished Artist. He’ll spend three full days on campus (March 14-16) helping graduates and undergraduates develop story ideas, while also discussing production, casting, and analyzing rough cuts of their films. Additionally, he’ll take part in a live Q&A open to the entire Chapman community.

“I still vividly remember the shock and wonder of seeing City of God for the first time,” said Dodge College Dean Stephen Galloway. “It changed my — and everyone else’s — views on the possibilities of film. Having Fernando here will be a life-changing experience for all of us.”

This continues a relationship between Chapman and Meirelles that began last year when the director took part in Dodge’s Master Class series.

Recent Master Classes have featured such guests as Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Joel Coen (No Country for Old Men), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Todd Field (Tár), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Damien Chazelle (La La Land) and Austin Butler (Elvis).