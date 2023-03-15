Cinema Audio Society Elects Peter Kurland As President & Reveals 2023 Board Of Directors

The Cinema Audio Society has its new board of directors and officers.

Peter Kurland, who quit the Movie Academy last year over its plan to cut Best Sound and seven other categories from the live Oscarcast, was elected president of CAS, replacing Karol Urban. VP Steve Venezia, Secretary Frank Morrone and Treasurer Lee Orloff were re-elected to their respective posts.

The 2023 CAS Board of Directors includes Lindsey Alvarez, David Bondelevitch, Willie D. Burton, Devendra Cleary, Mark Fishman, Tom Fleischman, Sara Glaser, Melissa S. Hofmann, Doc Kane, Sherry Klein, Richard Lightstone, Christian P. Minkler, Phillip W. Palmer, Stephen A. Tibbo and Mark Ulano.

Peter Kurland

“Our art form deserves elevation within our community of the world’s best filmmakers,” Kurland said in a statement, “and I am dedicated to that goal.”

Kurland has worked in sound production for more than 35 years, including all of the Coen brothers’ films. He has scored Sound Mixing Oscar noms for their No Country for Old Men, True Grit and Inside Llewyn Davis — along with James Mangold’s Walk the Line — and also worked on Joel Coen’s 2021 pic The Tragedy of Macbeth.

“I look forward to working with our incredible Cinema Audio Society board to serve the sound mixing community and our membership of more than 1,000 sound professionals over the coming year,” he said. “The society’s goals of recognizing, educating and progressing the art and science of sound were emphasized for me by a mixer from Colombia on Saturday. He told me he comes in for the show every year because it gives him a chance to meet his peers and heroes. It recharges his enthusiasm and inspires him for the year to come.”

The nonprofit CAS was formed in 1964 for the purpose of sharing information with sound pros in the film and TV industry.