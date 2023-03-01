Christine Horn & Sule Rimi To Headline Kagiso Lediga’s Coming-Of-Age Amazon Freevee Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Christine Horn (The Fallout, Snowfall) and Sule Rimi (Andor, The English) have been tapped to star in Kagiso Lediga’s newly titled Amazon Freevee series Classified (fka Untitled Kagiso Lediga), a coming-of-age drama from Skybound Galactic, a joint venture between Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, and Johannesburg-based producer Diprente. Horn and Rimi join previously announced lead Imani Pullum. The series will premiere in the U.S. on Amazon Freevee.

Created by Lediga, the eight-episode series follows 15-year-old Ella Gardner (Pullum), a student at a public school in Oakland, California. Arrested at a protest and facing serious jail time, Ella avoids incarceration, but as part of the deal, Ella must leave her home in California and spend the remainder of her secondary education with her family in Johannesburg. Ella’s world is turned upside down as she navigates a very different reality than the one she has known.

Horn will play Diane, Ella’s stepmother whose job for the U.S. State Department in South Africa is more than meets the eye.

Rimi portrays Ella’s father, Gabe, a celebrated author and cultural commentator who follows his wife, Dianne, to her new posting in South Africa.

“I’m delighted to finally reveal the title of my upcoming series alongside our latest cast members, rounding out an exceptionally talented group of actors,” said Lediga. “I’m honored that these veteran performers have decided to join me on this project and the team can’t wait to reveal more details soon.”

The series will be available to audiences in Africa through Netflix, where Diprente previously created Queen Sono, the global streaming service’s first commissioned series from the continent. Skybound Galactic’s first greenlit international co-production is currently being filmed in South Africa.

Lediga serves as creator, showrunner, lead director, and writer. Tebogo Malope and Karabo Lediga also serve as directors. Karabo Lediga, Camilo Saloojee, Meja Shoba, Christopher Steenkamp, and Nomawonga Khumalo round out the writing staff. The project is produced by Skybound Galactic and Diprente and executive produced by Kagiso Lediga, Diprente’s Tamsin Andersson (Queen Sono), Skybound’s Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible), David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Invincible) and Rick Jacobs (Locke & Key, Wynonna Earp). Sean and Bryan Furst (Renfield) will also Executive Produce. Spycraft Entertainment, a global production company run by former senior intelligence officers, co-produces and consults on the series. Sony Pictures Television is handling international distribution outside of the U.S. and Africa.

Horn can be seen in recurring roles this season on Starz’s BMF and FX’s Snowfall. She is repped by Entertainment Lab.

Rimi’s recent guest/recurring roles include The English, Andor and Manhunt. He’s repped by Creative Artists Management in the UK.