While doing research for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front, production designer Christian M. Goldbeck was excited to find rare non-propaganda photographs of the battlefields and trenches. These images were pivotal in the design process to show the reality of the war. “We decided in a very early stage to make it visceral and physical, to show what we can lose in war,” he says. “To beautify war would be propaganda.”

Goldbeck found very rare non-propaganda photographs of the battlefield and trenches to use as the basis of the build

Trenches were created using the same materials that were used in 1917, which is mostly wood sourced from multiple locations

The destruction of the trenches from the tanks had to be pre-built and enforced with concrete, so the tank wouldn’t sink into the mud

All of the technical drawings are based on archival plans used to build the original trenches

The location started as a flat piece of land, so the production needed to bring in 20 diggers to transform the landscape and a crew of people to mold the craters into rounder shapes

