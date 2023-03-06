Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards Winners Include ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Stranger Things’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

How ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Production Designer Christian M. Goldbeck Created A “Topographical Dystopia” – The Art of Craft

All Quiet on the Western Front
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT, (aka IM WESTEN NICHTS NEUES), Felix Kammerer Reiner Bajo/Netflix

While doing research for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front, production designer Christian M. Goldbeck was excited to find rare non-propaganda photographs of the battlefields and trenches. These images were pivotal in the design process to show the reality of the war. “We decided in a very early stage to make it visceral and physical, to show what we can lose in war,” he says. “To beautify war would be propaganda.”

  • Goldbeck found very rare non-propaganda photographs of the battlefield and trenches to use as the basis of the build
  • Trenches were created using the same materials that were used in 1917, which is mostly wood sourced from multiple locations
  • The destruction of the trenches from the tanks had to be pre-built and enforced with concrete, so the tank wouldn’t sink into the mud
  • All of the technical drawings are based on archival plans used to build the original trenches
  • The location started as a flat piece of land, so the production needed to bring in 20 diggers to transform the landscape and a crew of people to mold the craters into rounder shapes
Read the digital edition of Deadline’s Oscar Nominees issue here.
  • Originally set to be the size of two football fields, the battlefield was expanded to four so they could capture the battle without stopping to edit
  • Building started in January, when the earth was frozen, and took three and a half months
  • Routes were created for the actors to navigate the battlefield easily, while the rest of the area was surrounded by craters

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad