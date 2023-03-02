Chris Rock Has Jabbed At Will Smith, But Is Saving His Best Punch Lines For Saturday’s Netflix Special

The slap heard round the world is about to get its first complete take from Chris Rock, who will finally talk about the infamous Oscars incident with Will Smith.

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” will stream live on Netflix at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore.

While media has discussed the Oscars attack ad nauseum, and Will Smith has tried to explain himself in various ways, Rock has kept his opinions mostly to himself. He has shared short quips during his performances, but has not talked at length about the moment.

He reportedly turned down overtures to host the Oscars and appear in a Super Bowl commercial with Smith, and has stated that he’s saving his thoughts on what happened in one big reveal.

So far, he has workshopped a few bits that may or may not appear in the special.

During an arena show held in Charleston, South Carolina in January on a bill with Dave Chappelle, he gave one of his longest takes.

“The thing people wanna know … did it hurt? Hell yeah it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie (in ‘New Jack City’). Even in animated movies I’m a zebra, he’s a f—ing shark. I got hit so hard, I heard ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears,” Rock joked, a source told the Wall Street Journal.

At the same show, Rock also talked about the size difference between himself and Smith.

“Will Smith is a big dude. I am not,” Rock said. “Will Smith is shirtless in his movies. If you see me in a movie getting open heart surgery, I’m gonna have a sweater on.”

Rock tried another joke at a different show, the New York Post reported.

“I rooted for Will Smith my whole life,” he recently told the audience at a theater show. But Rock said he’s hate-watching Smith’s latest movie.

“The other day, I watched ‘Emancipation’ just so I could watch him getting whipped.”

According to a Deadline report, Rock previously joked about their size difference at London’s O2 Arena with Dave Chappelle, “He played Ali! I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.” Ali was a heavyweight, Mayweather a light middleweight.

Rock also called Smith “Suge Smith,” a reference to the hulking rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight.

Smith’s attempts to reach out have been rebuffed by Rock. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out,” Smith said in a widely circulated social media video.

At the O2 Arena, Rock responded. “F–k your hostage video,” he said.