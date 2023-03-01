Chris Pine Clears The Air On Whether Harry Styles Spit On Him At The Venice Film Festival

Chris Pine is clearing up the air on what really happened with Harry Styles at the Venice Film Festival in a viral moment known as “Spitgate.”

During the Don’t Worry Darling screening, many fans believed that Styles spat on Pine as he was taking a seat to watch the film. In a new interview, Pine is denying the Grammy-winning artist spit on him and called him a “very, very kind guy.”

“I was on the plane with my publicist, who says I look like Rachel from Friends [with my current hairstyle], we’re flying back from Venice. And I’m sleeping, having a great time on the plane. I love planes,” he told Esquire. “And she wakes me up, in a, you know, in a state. She says, ‘We have to craft a message about what happened in Venice.’ And I’m like ‘About what?’ ‘About Harry spitting on you.’ Which I have no idea what happened. She showed me the thing. It does look, indeed, like Harry spitting on me. He didn’t spit on me.”

Pine clarified that it was actually a joke between them adding, “I think what he said, is he leaned down, and I think he said, ‘It’s just words, isn’t it?’ Because we had this little joke, because we’re all jetlagged, we’re all trying to answer these questions, and sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes all befuddled, you know, you start speaking gibberish, and we had a joke like, ‘It’s just words, man.'”

The actor has moved on from all the drama that surrounded the film and is next appearing in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is set to premiere in theaters on March 31.