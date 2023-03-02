‘Chicago Fire’ Explains Taylor Kinney’s Absence

Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide is off getting some specialized arson training.

During Wednesday’s episode of Chicago Fire on NBC, Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) learns from Captain Tom Van Meter (Tim Hopper) that Taylor Kinney’s character, Severide, has been abruptly sent off to receive some of “the best arson investigation training program in the world.” The very quick reference to Severide’s whereabouts — or lack thereof — happened at the top of the episode and did not feature an appearance by Kinney.

“I know it will be a burden on this house for a while,” Van Meter tells a disappointed Boden.

You can say that again.

In January, Deadline broke that Kinney is taking a leave of absence from the NBC drama to deal with a personal matter. Kinney has starred as the firefighter on the Dick Wolf procedural since its launch in 2012.

Wednesday’s episode of Chicago Fire was the first Kinney hasn’t appeared in since news of his leave went public last month.

The actor has remained mum and hasn’t posted on social media since December. Fans have flooded his Instagram account with messages of support, with many saying it’s hard to watch the NBC procedural without him.

“Continue take care of YOU FIRST & follow what YOU feel is right, than all things will fall into place,” wrote one fan. “It’s all about giving it time…life is about time.”