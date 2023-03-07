Tribeca Prize-Winning Abortion Dramedy ‘Cherry’ Acquired By Entertainment Squad

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment Squad has picked up North American rights to the critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy Cherry, which won an Audience Award at SXSW last year upon its bow in the Online Premieres section. The film directed by Sophie Galibert and starring Alexandria Trewhitt (From Scratch) is slated for release in theaters this spring.

Written by Galibert, Arthur Cohen and Anne-Claire Jaulin, Cherry follows a young woman (Trewhitt) who has 24 hours to make the most important decision of her life: whether or not to keep an unplanned pregnancy.

Shincy Lu, Galibert, Phillipe Gompel and Cohen produced the pic, which also stars Hannah Alline (Doom Patrol) and Angela Nicholas (Deadwood).

Entertainment Squad’s founder and CEO Shaked Berenson told Deadline that “Cherry is extremely timely. In her very personal story, Sophie Galibert beautifully and authentically explores challenges that are faced by many American young women today.”

“After playing countless festivals around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Entertainment Squad to share a deep-human comedy about women’s rights and freedom to a broader audience,” added Galibert.

Past releases from Entertainment Squad include the mental-health dramedy Paper Spiders starring 3x Emmy nominee Lili Taylor, Peyton List and Max Casella. The deal for Cherry was negotiated between Berenson and Galibert.