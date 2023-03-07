Film Review: Woody Harrelson In Bobby Farrelly’s ‘Champions’

There’s scarcely a word or move in Champions that you haven’t seen somewhere else before, but in a very modest way this goofball minor-league basketball yarn throws off enough amiable and vaguely raucous charm to keep a smile on sports fans’ faces much of time. Woody Harrelson makes the exasperated most of his role as a been-around-the-block minor-league coach whose likely final hope at employment is to whip a bunch of physically challenged misfits into presentable shape. It’s very easy to imagine gobs of middle-aged guys sitting around the tube at home or in a bar chugging a few while having a good time with this one.

Mark Rizzo’s script is based on the 2018 Spanish comedy Campeones, directed by Javier Fesser and inspired by a real team. The new film is set securely in the American Midwest, though many of its biggest fans might end up being Canadians (the film was shot in Canada). From the outset, it’s easy to see that Harrelson’s middle-aged Marcus Markovich hasn’t outgrown his temper-tantrum-dominated youth; by way of introduction, Marcus is seen angrily shoving the coach of his J-League team.

Unsurprisingly, the man’s bad behavior lowers his employment opportunities from minimal to nil as he even abuses the athletes who are temporarily entrusted to his care on the court of a local gym. They’re a motley bunch, to be sure, a mixed bag of maladroit, earnest and not especially coordinated players who don’t exactly inspire thoughts of athletic prowess. They certainly deserve credit for being game and trying their hands at sports, but you’d never imagine that trophies would lie in any of these athletes’ future.

When reckless Marcus chalks up a DUI, the local hanging judge sentences the good old boy to 90 days of community service, which in this case means coaching the motley crew of young misfits in their quest for hoops and glory. Given the absence of anything resembling athletic excellence among the would-be athletes, some of whom bear clear signs of mental as well as physical limitations, one initially thinks this is a program essentially dedicated to getting them some exercise rather than achieving anything resembling sports prowess; in the earlier scenes, some of them can’t make a shot at all.

Off court, Marcus begins spending a little time with local rural beauty Alex (Kaitlin Olson), who’s spirited enough to counter the man’s b.s. and smartly appealing enough to inspire him to shape up his act. The man’s newly found purpose in life carries over into his athletic activities, and while it remains hard to believe that this motley crew could ever be genuinely athletic — the opponents invariably seem drastically more capable of making the basketball go where they want it to than can the home team —you know you’re suddenly into a new phase in which a hitherto slack-off guy decides to turn a corner, make a genuine effort and take things seriously.

This doesn’t mean that Champions suddenly switches gears from the comic to the dramatic; director Bobby Farrelly can’t help but to make use of any opportunity for hilarity that comes his way, to the point that the funny stuff almost always prevails when the opportunity presents itself. The film both wins and loses in its desire to be something of a real romantic comedy rather than just a laugh-fest, and it’s odd indeed that the far more athletic big guys are seen making most of their shots and even manage some slam dunks while the scrappy little guys and gals are mostly far smaller but win games on their way to vanquishing the bigger brutes.

Harrelson entirely and entertainingly convinces as a naughty boy finally brought to heel in a good way; the actor is in his wheelhouse here and delivers. Olson is highly appealing, albeit a bit of a fantasy, as the woman who finally inspires this guy to shape up well after his sell-by date.