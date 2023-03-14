CBS Sets Dates For Season Finales & Two-Part ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Series Ender

Spring arrives next week, and the 2022-23 TV season in starting to wind down. Now CBS has set the season-finale dates for its series along with the series-ending two-parter for NCIS: Los Angeles after 14 years.

Part 1 of the series finale for the Chris O’Donnell-LL Cool J NCIS spinoff will air at 10 p.m. Sunday, May 14, with the second half at 9 p.m. May 21. That latter will lead into the hourlong special A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles at 10.

Two of the networks other crime dramas, S.W.A.T. and NCIS: Hawai’i, also are getting two-part season enders.

CBS also revealed dates for the season wraps of comedies Ghosts, Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola; dramas Blue Bloods, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, CSI: Vegas, Fire Country, True Lies, The Equalizer and East New York; along with reality staple Survivor.

Here are CBS’ season finale dates:

Thursday, May 11

8:30-9 pm: GHOSTS (Season 2 finale)

Friday, May 12

8-9 pm: S.W.A.T. (Part 1 of Season 6 finale)

Sunday, May 14|

9-10 pm: EAST NEW YORK (Season 1 finale)

10-11 pm: NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Part 1 of series finale)

Monday, May 15

10-11 pm: NCIS: HAWAI`I (Part 1 of Season 2 finale)

Wednesday, May 17

9-11 pm: TRUE LIES (Two-part Season 1 finale)

Thursday, May 18

8-9 pm: YOUNG SHELDON (Season 6 finale)

9-10 pm: SO HELP ME TODD (Season 1 finale)

10-11 pm: CSI: VEGAS (Season 2 finale)

Friday, May 19

8-9 pm: S.W.A.T. (Part 2 of Season 6 finale)

9-10 pm: FIRE COUNTRY (Season 1 finale)

10-11 pm: BLUE BLOODS (Season 13 finale)

Sunday, May 21

8-9 pm: THE EQUALIZER (Season 3 finale)

9-10 pm: NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Part 2 of series finale)

Monday, May 22

8-8:30 pm: THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Season 5 finale)

8:30-9 pm: BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Season 4 finale)

9-10 pm: NCIS (Season 20 finale)

10-11 pm: NCIS: HAWAI`I (Part 2 of Season 2 finale)

Tuesday, May 23

8-9 pm: FBI (Season 5 finale; 100th episode)

9-10 pm: FBI: INTERNATIONAL (Season 2 finale)

10-11 pm: FBI: MOST WANTED (Season 4 finale)

Wednesday, May 24

8-11 pm: SURVIVOR (Three-hour Cycle 44 finale)