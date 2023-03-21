Catalyst Studios Launches Docuseries ‘EmpowHer’ Going Behind The Scenes Of Inaugural Female-Driven Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Fledgeling U.S. production company Catalysts Studios has announced eight-part docuseries EmpowHer going behind the scenes of the films on its inaugural slate driven by six female and non-binary directors and producers.

Catalyst Studios was launched last May as a joint venture between social entrepreneur Holly Levow and producer Paul Kampf of Equitas Entertainment, and Mark Pennell of Beacon Pictures, with a focus on emerging talent and diverse storytelling.

EmpowHer will follow the journeys of filmmakers from across Catalyst Studios’ slate including Michelle Salcedo with Switch & Bait, starring Otmara Marrero and Katie Clarkson-Hill; Joanne Mitchell with Sybil; Siri Rødnes with Follow Me starring Connie Nielsen, and Colombian auteur Ana Maria Hermida with the recently announced coming-of-age feature film Alix.

Further filmmaker subjects include Tamika Miller (Honor Student, Station 19) and Milena Grujic (The Future is Bright, Unbearable) with soon-to-be-announced projects.

The series will track the filmmakers from pre-production, through filming, to festival circuits and ultimately releases, to demonstrate the power of female and non-binary representation and the importance of creating a more equitable and diverse film industry.

Jennifer Klein (Vice) is the project’s Supervising Story Producer with Levow executive producing. Veteran filmmaker Richard Gibson (A Message from Fallujah) is directing and executive producing the series with Kerry Doyle producing.

With three films already in post-production, EmpowHer is halfway through its slate and is currently on location in the jungles of Rio Claro, Colombia documenting the process behind Alix.

“EmpowHer is more than just an entertaining docuseries, it is a discovery of triumph and an exploration of the human spirit of storytelling seen through the female lens,” said Levow.

“Our goal is to demonstrate the significance of amplifying new voices, and the importance of creating a more equitable and diverse film industry by educating and enlightening the audience as they witness the filmmakers transform a simple script into a major motion picture.”

The docuseries marks the fifth project from Catalyst Studios since its launch with a commitment to six feature films directed, produced, and centred on female protagonists.