CAS Awards Winners List: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ & ‘Moonage Daydream’ Among Winners – Updating Live

The Cinema Audio Society’s 59th annual CAS Awards are being handed out tonight at the Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles, and Deadline is posting the winners as they are announced. Comic Ben Gleib is hosting the ceremony. Have a look the list below.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio continued its string of awards-season wins by taking the CAS Award for Motion Pictures – Animated. The first film award of the night went to the sound team behind Neon’s David Bowie doc Moonage Daydream, for Motion Pictures – Documentary.

The TV winners thus far are the now-wrapped AMC drama Better Call Saul, Disney+ drama Obi–Wan Kenobi and Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The race for the marquee Motion Picture: Live Action statuette pits the sound-mixing teams behind the two top-grossing films of 2022 — Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick — against All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and The Batman. All five also are up for the Best Sound Oscar.

Alejandro González Iñárritu received the Filmmaker of the Year Award for Bardo. The 2023 CAS Career Achievement Award will be presented to five-time Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin.

Here are the winners revealed so far at the 2023 CAS Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:

Winners

MOTION PICTURES — ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Original Dialogue Mixer: Carlos Sotolongo

Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor

Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño

Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin

Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

Better Call Saul S6:E13 Saul Gone

Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S4:E9 Gloves Are Off

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY

Moonage Daydream

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey

Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco

ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Obi-Wan Kenobi E6 Part 1

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS

Timo Nelson

Nominees

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Mixer: Viktor Prášil

Re-Recording Mixer: Lars Ginzel

Re-Recording Mixer: Stefan Korte

Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer: Jan Meyerdierks

Foley Mixer: Hanse Warns

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Boyes

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Summers

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges

Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes

ADR Mixer: Bill Higley

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

Elvis

Production Mixer: David Lee

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keller

Re-Recording Mixer: Wayne Pashley

Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster

ADR Mixer: Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

The Batman

Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson

Re-Recording Mixer: William Files

Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley

Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin

ADR Mixer: Ryan D. Young

Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Al Clay

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

Foley Mixer: Blake Collins

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

Barry S3:E8 Starting Now

Production Mixer: Scott Harber

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech

Re-Recording Mixer: Teddy Salas

Scoring Mixer: David Wingo

ADR Mixer: Howard London

Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

Only Murders in the Building S2:E5 The Tell

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr.

Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold

Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange

Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro

Foley Mixer: Erika Koski

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S1:E9 Whose Show Is This?

Production Mixer: Steve C. Aaron

Re-Recording Mixer: Pete Horner

Re-Recording Mixer: Karol Urban

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

The Bear S1:E7 Review

Production Mixer: Scott D. Smith

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Giammaria

ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer: Ryan Collison

Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy

What We Do in the Shadows S4:E7 Pine Barrens

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Sam Ejnes

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels