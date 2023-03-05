CAS Awards Winners List: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ & ‘Moonage Daydream’ Among Winners – Updating Live

The Cinema Audio Society’s 59th annual CAS Awards are being handed out tonight at the Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles, and Deadline is posting the winners as they are announced. Comic Ben Gleib is hosting the ceremony. Have a look the list below.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio continued its string of awards-season wins by taking the CAS Award for Motion Pictures – Animated. The first film award of the night went to the sound team behind Neon’s David Bowie doc Moonage Daydream, for Motion Pictures – Documentary.
The TV winners thus far are the now-wrapped AMC drama Better Call Saul, Disney+ drama Obi–Wan Kenobi and Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
The race for the marquee Motion Picture: Live Action statuette pits the sound-mixing teams behind the two top-grossing films of 2022 — Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick — against All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and The Batman. All five also are up for the Best Sound Oscar.
Alejandro González Iñárritu received the Filmmaker of the Year Award for Bardo. The 2023 CAS Career Achievement Award will be presented to five-time Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin.
Here are the winners revealed so far at the 2023 CAS Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:
Winners
MOTION PICTURES — ANIMATED
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Original Dialogue Mixer: Carlos Sotolongo
Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor
Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño
Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin
Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade
TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR
Better Call Saul S6:E13 Saul Gone
Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
Formula 1: Drive to Survive S4:E9 Gloves Are Off
Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed
MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY
Moonage Daydream
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey
Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco
ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES
Obi-Wan Kenobi E6 Part 1
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS
Timo Nelson
Nominees
MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Mixer: Viktor Prášil
Re-Recording Mixer: Lars Ginzel
Re-Recording Mixer: Stefan Korte
Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer: Jan Meyerdierks
Foley Mixer: Hanse Warns
Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Boyes
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Summers
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges
Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes
ADR Mixer: Bill Higley
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade
Elvis
Production Mixer: David Lee
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keller
Re-Recording Mixer: Wayne Pashley
Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster
ADR Mixer: Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber
The Batman
Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson
Re-Recording Mixer: William Files
Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley
Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin
ADR Mixer: Ryan D. Young
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer: Al Clay
Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson
Foley Mixer: Blake Collins
TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR
Barry S3:E8 Starting Now
Production Mixer: Scott Harber
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-Recording Mixer: Teddy Salas
Scoring Mixer: David Wingo
ADR Mixer: Howard London
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann
Only Murders in the Building S2:E5 The Tell
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr.
Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold
Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange
Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro
Foley Mixer: Erika Koski
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S1:E9 Whose Show Is This?
Production Mixer: Steve C. Aaron
Re-Recording Mixer: Pete Horner
Re-Recording Mixer: Karol Urban
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
The Bear S1:E7 Review
Production Mixer: Scott D. Smith
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Giammaria
ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer: Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy
What We Do in the Shadows S4:E7 Pine Barrens
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Sam Ejnes
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.