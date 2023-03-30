Picturestart Wins Tennis Tale ‘Carrie Soto Is Back’ By ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Author Taylor Jenkins Reid

EXCLUSIVE: In a highly competitive situation, Picturestart has acquired the rights to Carrie Soto Is Back, the 2022 novel by Daisy Jones & The Six author Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Carrie Soto is a top tennis player whose determination to win at all costs has left her not winning any popularity contests. By the time she hangs up her racquet and retires, she is regarded as the best player the world has ever seen. Six years later, her world record might be taken from her by a brutal, stunning player named Nicki Chan.

So at the tennis-ancient age of 37, Carrie makes the monumental decision to come out of retirement and be coached by her father for one last year, during which she hopes to reclaim her record. Tagging along to add to the complications in her life is her on-again, off-again boyfriend. The novel was published in August by Ballantine Books and debuted atop the The New York Times bestseller list. It won the 2022 Goodreads Choice Award for Historical Fiction.

Reid will be exec producer alongside Circle of Confusion and Picturestart.

Carrie Soto Is Back is Reid’s latest novel and caps off a series of four interconnected books, all featuring iconoclastic famous women, and each is in development or already adapted for screens. Erik Feig’s Picturestart used its own funds to get a piece of that author momentum. The series adaptation Daisy Jones & The Six topped Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 List in the U.S., and its fictional band’s debut album Aurora reached No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S.

Reid’s other notable other novels include Malibu Rising, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, One True Loves, Maybe in Another Life, After I Do and Forever, Interrupted. She is represented by WME, Circle of Confusion, Park & Fine, and Goodman Genow.