Tony Shalhoub To Lead Carlos Ghosn Series In The Works From Alfonso Cuarón, Michael Winterbottom, Fremantle & Anonymous Content

A dramatization of the life of Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan/Renault CEO who escaped from arrest hidden in a music case, is in the works from Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón and This England’s Michael Winterbottom.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Monk star Tony Shalhoub is set to play Ghosn in six-part TV series Fall of the God of Cars, which comes from Fremantle, Anonymous Content, Richard Brown’s Passenger and Winterbottom’s Revolution Films.

Ghosn was the wealthy Brazilian-Lebanese CEO of Nissan and Renault whose world came tumbling down when he was arrested in Japan on allegations of under-reporting his salary and gross misuse of company assets. One year later, he orchestrated an escape to Beirut, hidden in a music case on a private jet, and, with multiple warrants out for his arrest, he has remained there ever since.

Related Story Anonymous Content & Former Producer Manager Keith Redmon Settle

The big-budget series was originally developed by Winterbottom, four-time Oscar winner Cuarón and Anonymous Content. Richard Brown is executive producer for Passenger and Fremantle, Melissa Parmenter is executive producer for Revolution Films, and Violaine Etienne is executive producer for Anonymous Content. David Levine and Garrett Kemble will oversee the project on behalf of Anonymous Content.

BAFTA-winner Winterbottom, who teamed with Passenger and Fremantle for last year’s Covid-19 drama This England, which starred Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson, described Ghosn as a “superstar of the car industry” and a “complex character.”

Fremantle Global Drama CEO Christian Vesper, who was recently promoted to helm the super-indie’s drama labels, hailed the “perfect visionary and creative partners to bring this fascinating and incredulous story to life.” Fremantle owns Passenger and has a first-look deal with Winterbottom’s Revolution.

Ghosn’s story has intrigued the world and has already spawned documentaries for Apple TV+ and Netflix. In 2020, Deadline revealed Sam Rockwell was starring in a feature-length film and TV series as Michael Taylor, the architect of Ghosn’s escape.