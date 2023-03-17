Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Levels’ Begins Filming In Canada With Cara Gee & Peter Mooney Leading Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway in Canada on sci fi-thriller Levels, starring Cara Gee (The Expanse), Peter Mooney (Burden of Truth), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), and David Hewlett (Nightmare Alley).

Set in the near future, the film follows Ash — the love of Joe’s life — who is shockingly murdered before his eyes. As his world unravels, he comes to learn that nothing is as it seems.

Levels will mark Adam Stern’s first feature after making two shorts and working in VFX for more than two decades (presiding over Artifex Studios) with credits including series Continuum and Almost Human.

Producers are Stern of Orbital Mechanics, Tony Wosk of Middle Child Films and Kyle Bornais of Farpoint Films.

AMP International has come aboard for sales and has pre-sold the film in multiple territories including Germany (Capelight) and Middle East (Front Row).

Levels is the first foray for Orbital Mechanics, the new production company from Stern who directs from his original script and produced by himself, Tony Wosk (The Swearing Jar) and Kyle Bornais (Sorry for Your Loss).

Financial partners include Media Capital Group and Manitoba Film & Music. The film has also received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games for use of its Unreal Engine technology, which the production has utilized in previsualization and will continue to implement in planned post-production work.

Cast also includes Jade Ma (Black Widow) and Adam Hurtig (The Perfect Match). Cinematography is by Rion Gonzales (Circuit Breakers), editing by Jamie Alain (Snowpiercer) with production design by Bruce Cook (The Grudge), costumes by Sandra Soke (How it Ends) and music composed by Adam Stern.

Executive producers are James Norrie, Nina Kolokouri, Ross Mrazek, Ben Rappaport and Angelo Paletta.

Stern said: “Levels is the kind of story I’ve always wanted to tell; a science fiction thriller with big ideas and even bigger scale that always retains grounded characters, even as the action and suspense gather pace. I’ve spent countless hours contemplating how little we understand about the world around us… and after watching this film, I hope audiences might question the nature of their reality. I’m beyond excited to work with this stellar cast and team to bring this story to life.”

Added Producer Tony Wosk: “After viewing Adam’s short films it was apparent he was more than ready to make this feature. The screenplay for Levels immediately jumps off the page as a sci-fi thriller that will engage audiences. The cast Adam has attached is amazing and it’s been fun to watch their collective enthusiasm grow as we begin filming.”

Cara Gee is represented by GGA and Untitled and Peter Mooney by GGA and A3 Artists. David Hewlett and Aaron Abrams are represented by The Characters Talent Agency.