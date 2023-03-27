Liv Tyler Set For ‘Captain America: New World Order,’ Returning As Betty Ross

Liv Tyler is set to reprise her Marvel role as Betty Ross for Captain America: New World Order, returning to the MCU for the first time in 15 years, Deadline can confirm.

Tyler’s scientist character is the daughter of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt Ross” — a military official played up until recently by William Hurt, to be portrayed following Hurt’s passing by Harrison Ford. The actress last took on the part for 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which was just the second film in the MCU following the Robert Downey Jr. starrer Iron Man and had Edward Norton playing the title character.

Tyler joins an ensemble led by Anthony Mackie, which also includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez, and Unorthodox breakout Shira Haas, as previously announced. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But it will be the first to have Mackie play Captain America (aka Sam Wilson) on the big screen.

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) is directing the pic from a script by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). It’s in production now and is slated for release on May 3rd, 2024.

Best known for turns in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, along with big-screen titles like Armageddon, Tyler most recently starred alongside Brad Pitt in James Gray’s sci-fi drama Ad Astra, also leading the first season of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. The actress has also previously been seen on series like Harlots, Gunpowder and The Leftovers, among numerous other film and TV projects.