CAA Signs Diane Ademu-John And Declan De Barra, Founders Of Wait For Dark Prods.

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Ademu-John and Declan de Barra have signed with CAA for representation.

The duo recently launched their production company Wait For Dark, a home for genre-bending storytelling.

Ademu-John is the executive producer and creator of Dune: The Sisterhood for HBO Max and Legendary, where she has an overall deal. She previously served as an executive producer of The Haunting of Bly Manor, Empire, and The Originals.

Ademu-John also wrote on Body of Proof, and for several seasons of Medium.

De Barra is an Irish-Australian writer, producer, showrunner, and musician who was a supervising producer on Netflix’s hit series The Witcher, for which he contributed several songs to the soundtrack.

Most recently, he developed, executive produced, and was a showrunner on The Witcher‘s first spin-off, The Witcher: Blood Origin starring Michelle Yeoh.

Ademu-John and de Barra continue to be represented by Atlas Literary and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner, & Klein.