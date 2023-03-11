Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Matt Walsh On What A ‘Veep’ Reunion Might Look Like: “Everybody Would Do It” – SXSW

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Wins Record Short Story Auction ‘I Am Not Alone’, Star Vehicle For Jessica Chastain; Misha Green To Write & Direct Grounded Sci-Fi Terror Tale
Read the full story

Bud Grant Dies: Hall Of Fame Minnesota Vikings Coach Led Team To Four Super Bowls, Was 95

Bud Grant Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Bud Grant, who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls but never won the championship, died today at 95, the Vikings announced.

Grant spent 28 seasons as a head coach in Canada and with the Vikings. Thanks to his teams’ achievements, he was the first person to be elected to the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Overall, Grant-led teams made the playoffs 20 times, reaching the championship game 10 times. Grant was 158-96-5 in the NFL.

“No single individual more defined the Minnesota Vikings than Bud Grant,” Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf and their family said in a statement. “A once-in-a lifetime man, Bud will forever be synonymous with success, toughness, the north and the Vikings.”

Grant is survived by six children. His wife, Pat, died in 2009. No memorial plans have been announced.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad