Bud Grant Dies: Hall Of Fame Minnesota Vikings Coach Led Team To Four Super Bowls, Was 95

Bud Grant, who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls but never won the championship, died today at 95, the Vikings announced.

Grant spent 28 seasons as a head coach in Canada and with the Vikings. Thanks to his teams’ achievements, he was the first person to be elected to the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Overall, Grant-led teams made the playoffs 20 times, reaching the championship game 10 times. Grant was 158-96-5 in the NFL.

“No single individual more defined the Minnesota Vikings than Bud Grant,” Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf and their family said in a statement. “A once-in-a lifetime man, Bud will forever be synonymous with success, toughness, the north and the Vikings.”

Grant is survived by six children. His wife, Pat, died in 2009. No memorial plans have been announced.