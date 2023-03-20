Buchwald Promotes Rob Kim to Co-Head of West Coast  

EXCLUSIVE: Buchwald has upped Rob Kim to its management team as co-head of the agency’s west coast office. He will serve in this position alongside Ryan Martin and Julia Buchwald, who also serves as the agency’s president.

Kim is being elevated from his previous role as Head of Literary, where he oversaw the growth and expansion of the agency’s literary division.

Kim joined Buchwald in 2019 as a senior agent.

“In addition to his extensive experience and unstoppable work ethic, Rob has proven to be a true leader and key contributor to our continued growth and development. I am truly thrilled to welcome Rob into the executive management team of the agency, said Buchwald.

“I look forward to having his strategic, forward-thinking perspective as part of the leadership at Buchwald,” added Martin.

“It is my great honor to join Julia and Ryan on the leadership team at Buchwald,” said Kim. “I relish the opportunity to help chart the continued development and evolution of this amazing company. Don Buchwald has been doing it right for almost a half-century and I am so proud to consider myself just a small part of his ongoing legacy. Plus, we have the best offices and views in town.”

Kim began his career in the mailroom at UTA where he went on to spend 17 years as a television literary and packaging agent. He developed a diversified roster of clients that included writers, showrunners, production companies, actors, musicians, and the UFC.

He left UTA to run the ABC Studio-based production company of his longtime client, Edward Allen Bernero.

Prior to joining Buchwald, Kim also served as Vice President at APA.