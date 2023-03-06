‘Game Of Thrones’ Writer Bryan Cogman To Showrun & EP Reimagined ‘Zorro’ Series In Works At Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) is attached as writer, showrunner and executive producer of Disney Branded Television’s Zorro (wt) series project, starring and executive produced by Wilmer Valderrama.

Deadline exclusively revealed the series was in development in late 2021.

The Disney+ series follows privileged caballero Diego De La Vega who returns to his hometown of El Pueblo de Los Angeles following a family tragedy. There, he discovers a culture of corruption and injustice that will lead him to take on the mantle of the masked vigilante Zorro — America’s first true superhero.

The studio describes Zorro (wt) as a bold reimagining of Disney’s classic series for a modern audience; an epic adventure rooted in California’s rich and diverse history, bursting with humor, sinister intrigue, romantic entanglements, and swashbuckling thrills.

Alongside Valderrama and Cogman, Gary Marsh, and John Gertz serve as executive producers.

Cogman spent 10 years and eight seasons on HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, finishing up its run as co-executive producer and penning 11 episodes. For his work on GoT, Cogman received four Emmy Awards, a Hugo Award, a Producer’s Guild of America Award, and 7 Writer’s Guild Award nominations.

He was a consulting producer on the first season of Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and has written the screenplay for Disney’s upcoming remake of The Sword in the Stone. Cogman is repped by UTA, 360, and Hansen/Jacobsen.