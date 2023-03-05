Bruce Willis’s Wife To Paparazzi: “Please Don’t Be Yelling At My Husband”

Emmy Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, has made an emotional plea to paparazzi to stop yelling or otherwise distracting her husband while he’s out and about.

“It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth,” she wrote Saturday on Instagram. “So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”

She added, “For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever — the woohoo-ing and the yippee ki yays … just don’t do it. OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

Related Story Bruce Willis' Condition Worsens With Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

This month marks one year since Willis’s family — including Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five daughters — announced that the Pulp Fiction actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological disease that hampers communication and cognition. That has now progressed to dementia.

His wife’s video came after an outing in Santa Monica was hampered by media attempting to capture a rare public appearance by Willis.

“To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world … Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely? Please share below,” wrote Emma.

Bruce Willis turns 68 on March 19. His wife is 45.