Bruce Campbell Clashes With Heckler During ‘Evil Dead Rise’ SXSW Premiere 

A post-screening Q&A for the Evil Dead Rise briefly turned into a shouting match at SXSW Wednesday evening after the film’s executive producer Bruce Campbell clashed with a heckler in the audience.

Footage of the verbal altercation has been shared widely across social media platforms and shows the young heckler sitting slouched in a balcony seat in the theater. The heckler is approached by staff members at the event, at which point he gestures towards the big screen and yells: “This movie f***ing sucks.”

The heckler proceeds to stand up, chuck his empty popcorn container in the air, and heads for the exit to a chorus of jeers and booing from other audience members, at which point Campbell yells: “What are you doing here? Get the f**k out of here.”

At Campbell’s comment, the audience erupted into cheers. The film’s producer Robert Tapert, who was also onstage, added: “I don’t get it. He waited all the way through the credits.”

Evil Dead Rise is the fifth installment in the long-running horror franchise Evil Dead created by Sam Raimi. The film was written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) and follows two estranged sisters, played by Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist) and Lily Sullivan (I Met a Girl), whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons.

The film also stars Morgan Davies (Storm Boy), Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence), and Neil Fisher (Northspur).

Raimi is an exec producer on the pic with original franchise stars Campbell, John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam, and Victoria Palmieri.