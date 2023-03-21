‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ Scores Record $3M; Jonas Brothers, ‘Parade’ & ‘Shucked’ Sell Out – Broadway Box Office

Broadway’s old and new teamed up last week to boost total box office nearly 20%, with The Phantom of the Opera (the old) posting a best-ever $3 million weekly gross and The Jonas Brothers (the new, to Broadway anyway) taking in $1.6 million for their five-concert residency.
In all, Broadway’s 29 productions grossed a total $34,124,422 for the week ending March 19, a jump of 19.1% over the previous week. Total attendance was 259,832, a 13% increase (the previous week had two fewer shows on the roster).
With Phantom now in its final weeks – the closing date (for now, anyway: Webber has teased the possibility of a return at some point) is April 16 – the musical posted the biggest weekly gross in its 35-year history: $3,029,826 for eight performances (its first $3M+ tally). That tops even previous nine-show weeks. Attendance at the Majestic was 101.71%, with a big average ticket price of $232.01.
The Jonas Brothers on Broadway, the March 14 to March 18 residency at the Marquis, also sold out, taking in $1,556,128 with an average ticket price of $192.35.
Another sell-out, but to far more modest results, was Shucked, the new Robert Horn-Brandy Clark-Shane McAnally musical comedy at the Nederlander. With a “Preview Pricing” policy that kept the average ticket price to $55.72, the show grossed $456,719 for seven previews. Opening night is April 4.
Two productions had official openings last week: Parade, doing SRO business at the Bernard B. Jacobs with a whopping $1,040,882 gross; and Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ at the Music Box, filling 90% of seats for a $564,506 take.
Other recent Broadway arrivals included:
- A Doll’s House, starring Jessica Chastain, grossing $869,108 and filling 99% of seats at the Hudson;
- Bad Cinderella, the latest Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, filling 89% of seats at the Imperial, with an average ticket price of $73.38 adding up to $642,196 for the seven-preview week. Opening night is March 23;
- Camelot, the Aaron Sorkin adaptation of the classic musical, had a strong week at non-prof Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont venue, grossing $741,343 for seven previews at 90% of capacity. Opening night is April 13;
- Life of Pi, the musical adaptation of the novel and film, did seven previews at the Gerard Schoenfeld, filling 94% of seats with a $75.87 average ticket. Gross was $493,602; opening night is March 30;
- Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the new comedy from the folks who brought you The Play That Goes Wrong, began previews at the Barrymore, grossing $364,147 for five shows, at 80% of capacity. Average ticket was $86.27; opening night is April 19;
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, had another strong week of previews at the Lunt-Fontanne, grossing $1,679,014 for seven shows, filling 95% of seats with a $169.27 average ticket. Opening night is March 26.
Other strong performers of the week included & Juliet, Six, The Lion King, Wicked, Aladdin, Chicago, Hadestown,Hamilton, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Kimberly Akimbo, MJ, Moulin Rouge! and The Book of Mormon. Funny Girl was at a diminished 85% of capacity due to the week-long absence of star Lea Michelle.
Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,275,614,164, with total attendance of 9,855,517 at 88% of capacity.
All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For the complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.
