‘Sweeney Todd’ With Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford Takes $1.5M And Fills Every Available Seat – Broadway Box Office

The revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, with Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in previews at the Lunt-Fontanne, is firmly in Broadway’s $1 million club, with receipts for the week ending March 5 at a bloody good $1,526,254. And that’s just for six performances.
The Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical filled every seat at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with a solid average ticket price of $169.81, a slight slip from the previous week. Opening night is March 26.
Sweeney‘s weekly take was a healthy contribution to Broadway’s overall box office for the week, with the 24 shows grossing a total $25,163,054, holding fairly steady from the previous week. Same for the total attendance of 202,944.
Some other recent arrivals on the Broadway stage also fared well, some more than others:
- A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain, grossed $742,696 and filled 93% of seats at the Hudson; opening night is March 9;
- Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, was at 95% capacity at the Jacobs, grossing $914,510 for 7 previews; opening is March 16;
- Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ began previews at the Music Box, taking $331,757 for four previews, at 88% of capacity; opening March 19;
- At 89% of capacity at the Imperial, the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Bad Cinderella took $568,165 for seven previews, a noticeable slip of $116,657 from the previous week; the show’s average ticket price was down as well, from the previous week’s $75 to last week’s $65. Opening night is March 23.
Funny Girl was back to full strength with a $1,807,392 gross, up $873,665 from the previous week when star Lea Michele was on a pre-planned vacation. The Phantom of the Opera was SRO as usual, grossing $2,542,427 as that April 16 closing date draws ever nearer.
Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,212,850,921, with total attendance of 9,365,914 holding steady at 88% of capacity.
All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For the complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.
