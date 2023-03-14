Broadway Newcomers Fill Seats: ‘A Doll’s House’, ‘Sweeney Todd’, ‘Parade’, ‘Life Of Pi’ & ‘Shucked’ Report Strong Attendance

A raft of Broadway’s recent arrivals led by Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street helped push the industry’s total box office last week to $28,638,821, up 13.8% from the previous week. Total attendance was up commensurately to 229,771.
Sweeney Todd, starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, contributed a whopping $1.8 million to the kitty, selling out its seven previews at the Lunt-Fontanne for the week ending March 12. The Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical had a healthy average ticket price of $172.18. Opening night is March 26.
Another strong performer last week was A Doll’s House, the critically acclaimed Ibsen revival starring Jessica Chastain. The play, which opened March 9, took in $728,913, filling 97% of seats at the Hudson.
Parade, with only seven preview performances (the Saturday night show was canceled due to a technical malfunction) was at $861,707 – a drop of $52,803 no doubt reflecting the loss of the sold-out weekend preview – with 95% of seats filled at the Jacobs. The musical revival starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond opens March 16.
Beginning previews was Camelot at the non-profit Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center. Adapted by Aaron Sorkin, the revival of the classic musical filled 95% of seats at the venue, grossing $486,692 for four previews. Average ticket was $122.35, and opening night is April 13.
Some other notable numbers:
- Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, in previews at the Music Box ahead of a March 19 opening, took in $415,251 for six performances, at 82% of capacity;
- Bad Cinderella, the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, grossed $592,938 for seven previews at the Imperial. Attendance was 89% of capacity, with an average ticket price of $68.44. Opening night is March 23;
- Life of Pi began previews at the Schoenfeld ahead of a March 30 opening, grossing $376,362 for five performances and filling 99% of seats. Average ticket was $77;
- Shucked, the new musical comedy with a book by Robert Horn (Tootsie), score by Grammy-winning songwriting team Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and directed by Hairspray‘s Jack O’Brien, began previews at the Nederlander, grossing $291,972 for five performances. The musical, about a young farm girl out to save her town, sold out 99% of available seats, with an average ticket price of $50.14. The low ticket price was in keeping with producer Mike Bosner’s plan to bring preview pricing back to Broadway, with orchestra seats for all previews as low as $69 (and capped at $149) and mezzanine seats as low as $29. The hope is to encourage ticket-buyers to take a chance on an unknown, entirely original show. With the near sell-out for the first week of previews, the decision seems to be a promising one.
Among the long-running shows, Chicago, now featuring Jinkx Monsoon as Mama Morton, had its highest grossing non-holiday performance week in the it’s 26-year history. The production grossed $913,161, surpassing the previous record of $912,003 set in 2013.
Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,241,489,742, with total attendance of 9,595,685 at 88% of capacity.
All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For the complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.