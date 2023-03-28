‘Britannia’ Canceled By Sky After Season 3’s Cliffhanger Finale

EXCLUSIVE: Britannia will leave its army of fans on a cliffhanger finale after Sky decided not to renew the epic fantasy historical drama for Season 4.

Produced by UK companies Neal Street Productions and Vertigo Films, Britannia has been canceled despite building a loyal and engaged fan base.

The series featured The Walking Dead actor David Morrissey as General Aulus, a power-hungry military leader who spearheads the Roman invasion of Britannia. The first season was carried by Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., while Epix streamed Seasons 2 and 3.

Season 3 ended with Cait (Eleanor Worthington Cox) in Rome after being betrayed by her mentor, who has apparently wed General Aulus.

Britannia was created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth, and James Richardson.

Sky declined to comment.