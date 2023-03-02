Brie & Nikki Bella To Host Amazon Dating Competition Series ‘Twin Love’

Amazon is continuing to try and find a hot date after ordering a new competition series hosted by WWE stars Brie and Nikki Bella.

The streamer has greenlit Twin Love from ITV Entertainment. It will air on Prime Video and in the U.S. and UK and premiere simultaneously on free streamer Freevee.

Twin Love is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of identical casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. The series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters—some for the first time ever—will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?

The series, which will launch this summer, is based on a Dutch format created by ITV Studios Netherlands; the latest format to come out of the country responsible for Big Brother, The Voice and The Traitors.

It is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment and Amazon Studios with Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen, and Jessica Nahmias as executive producers.

Former wrestling duo Brie and Nikki have starred in a number of reality series including E!’s hit Total Divas and Total Bellas.

It is the latest dating swing for Amazon, which has struggled to cut through with its relationship formats; last year it aired The One That Got Away and Cosmic Love.

“Twin Love is a social dating experience like no other, blending the specificity of being a twin—someone born, quite literally, with a biological soulmate—with the universality of being single and searching for lasting romantic love,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original Content and Unscripted Programming, Amazon Studios.