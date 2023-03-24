Brian Cox Says ‘Succession’ “Had A Shelf Life” & Reveals His Favorite Episode

Succession is coming to an end and Brian Cox has made peace with it.

“It’s the right ending for the show,” he told a Q&A at a London screening today, where the man who has wowed the world with his Logan Roy for the past five years opened the market at the London Stock Exchange. You can see a video of him preparing below.

While Succession is commissioned by HBO, Cox said it is the British writing team led by Jesse Armstrong who understood that it was time to end.

“These British writers have discipline and know that a show has a shelf life,” he added. “Most shows go past their sell by date but Jesse always knew he wanted to finish, although he was terrified about finishing it.”

Speaking at Series Mania yesterday, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, said he would have taken more seasons of the show but it was Armstrong’s call to bring it to an end. “Generally speaking, that is the kind of thing you want to leave to the creator,” Bloys said.

During a brief Q&A this morning, Cox revealed his favorite episode is the closer of season two, when son Kendall, played by Jeremy Strong, stabs him in the back and Logan is just thinking about his son: “What a f***ing idiot.”

On Strong, who he has previously criticized for his approach to method acting, Cox said the pair had made peace.

“Even though we have our differences we have respect for each other,” he added.

Cox stressed he will miss the cast and crew of the HBO epic, with whom he has worked closely for six years on and off, and spoke about their emotional final get together at the U.S. premiere earlier this week, where, amongst other things, the team had a dance off to Miley Cyrus.

At that premiere, Cox went full Logan Roy when he began shouting at the end of the red carpet, although it was difficult to glean what had happened.

Succession launches on HBO Sunday and on Sky and Now TV Monday.