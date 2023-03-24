‘Succession’s Brian Cox In Interview Special At BritBox International; Richard Harris & Peter O’Toole Docs Get Launch Dates On Streamer

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Cox is back as Logan Roy on Sunday, and the Succession star is next getting a special on BritBox International.

The streaming service has ordered An Interview with Brian Cox for its U.S. and Canada services, an hour-long sit-down with the actor delving into his life and career.

The special, from QuigleyFilm, is an extended version of a BBC interview that aired last year. That marked the first time Cox had gone into such detail about his family and lengthy career in showbiz.

“From his early years in Scotland and Shakespearean beginnings to his contemporary roles across film and television, no stone is unturned in this heartfelt interview with the iconic actor,” according to BritBox International.

The doc will launch on the service, which has been expanding globally, in North America on April 11. Stephen Nye is the executive producer.

Cox will return as megalomaniacal media owner Logan Roy in Succession on Sunday for the final time. This morning, he appeared at a launch screening in London, where he told interviewer Ali Plumb that writer Jesse Armstrong was right to end the HBO hit after four seasons.

“These British writers have discipline and know that a show has a shelf life,” he added. “Most shows go past their sell by date but Jesse always knew he wanted to finish, although he was terrified about finishing it.”

Meanwhile, BritBox International, which is jointly owned by UK networks BBC and ITV, has also set launch dates for a pair of docs on two more acting legends.

The Ghost of Richard Harris and Peter O’Toole: Along The Sky Road To Aqaba will debut on May 9. We revealed BritBox had acquired the programs in November last year.

The Ghost of Richard Harris is a feature-length doc from Bright Yellow Films, Samson Films and Groove International originally for Sky in the UK, directed by Adrian Sibley. It tells the story of Harris, the late actor, poet and singer, whose long and prodigious career in films such as the Oscar-nominated This Sporting Life and The Field was partially overshadowed by a reputation for drinking and riotous behavior.

Peter O’Toole – Along the Sky Road to Aqaba, from director Jim Sheridan looks into the life of theatrical legend. The doc looks into different aspects of the life of the Lawrence of Arabia star, who was nominated seven times for Best Actor at the Oscars, and addresses his self belief, alcoholism, relationships with women, socialism and selective embrace of his Irish background.