Boston Marathon Bombing Docuseries Set At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is exploring the story of the Boston Marathon bombing in a new docuseries.

The streamer has ordered three-part series American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing from director Floyd Russ and exec producer Tiller Russell.

The series will explore the tragedy, which saw terrorist bomb the marathon finishin line. It will premiere on April 12, almost ten years to the day of the attack.

The attack was carried about by brothers Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who planted two homemade pressure cooker bombs, which killed three people and injured hundreds.

The three-part series will dive into the terrifying days that followed the attacks, assembling a minute-by-minute recounting of the manhunt from thousands of hours of closed-circuit video, police radio, and cell phone footage, as well as testimony from the police officers, FBI agents, and ordinary citizens whose heroics led to the killers’ capture.

Russ previously directed Netflix’s Malice at the Palace, part of its Untold sports strand, as well as the streamer’s Zion, a short film about a young wrestler who was born without legs and grew up in foster care. Russ will also co-exec produce.

Russell is the exec producer of Waco: American Apocalypse and Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer. He exec produces via Tillerman Films, alongside Aaron Ginsburg and William Green via For The Cut Productions, and Kerstin Emhoff and Ali Brown for Ventureland. Tillerman Films’ Tina Gazzerro Clapp also co-exec produces.

“The Boston Marathon Bombing is an iconic and tragic event in American history that preyed on our deepest fears and inspired acts of profound courage and heroism, and this series is an attempt to memorialize what happened and why so that we can learn from it as a society ten years after it first shocked and riveted the world,” said Russell.

“It’s been ten years, but to this day, most people don’t really know what exactly happened that week and most importantly, why. Why would anyone do such a horrific thing? By diving into first hand accounts of survivors, law enforcement and those who knew the bombers, we hope to bring a conclusive perspective to the event,” added Russ.