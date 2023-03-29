101 Studios Co-Founders Bob Yari & Marvin Peart Launch Production And Distribution Company WonderHill Studios 

Bob Yari and Marvin Peart have today announced the launch of WonderHill Studios, a new production and distribution company that will operate in the independent space, focusing on film and television production, domestic film distribution, acquisitions and foreign sales.

The pair of veteran producers and media executives will run WonderHill as Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, prioritizing the development of a versatile slate and the theatrical route for features, as they look to bolster diversity both in media and in the C-suite.

Collectively producing a diversified collection of over 50 films and TV series to date, Yari and Peart are co-founders (with David Glasser) and current board members of 101 Studios, the global entertainment company behind Taylor Sheridan’s slate of hit series including Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. Yari is an exec producer not only on that Sheridan title, but also on his prequel series 1883 and 1923 for Paramount+ and Paramount Network, and his acclaimed crime series Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King.

Yari said in a statement that “WonderHill Studios is eager to fill a crucial hole within the theatrical and television space, while also focusing on diversity in cinema and television in front and behind the camera. We are dedicated to building a diverse C-suite, and delivering quality independent films to the theatrical marketplace.”

Added Peart, “with the incredibly experienced and creative team we are building, we are optimistic and excited for the future of this company focusing on bringing fresh and groundbreaking television to viewers, as well driving audiences of all ages and generations back to theaters.”

Yari in 2005 founded the Yari Film Group, which has produced and distributed over 20 films, including The Illusionist, Possession and Resurrecting the Champ. Also coming up from that company is Sheridan’s Western series Bass Reeves for Paramount+. Yari has outside of YFG produced over 45 theatrical features including Best Picture Oscar winner Crash, also helming two titles including Papa: Hemingway in Cuba.

Peart spent 10 years in New York as Executive Vice President and Head of A&R for Sony Music Entertainment before going on to co-found the independent film, TV, music, theater, financing and production company, Marro Media. Notable features he’s produced or exec produced to date include The War with Grandpa, Life on the Line and Escape from Planet Earth.