‘They Listen’: Blumhouse & Sony Turn Up Volume On Horror Pic With Havana Rose Liu

EXCLUSIVE: The cast for Blumhouse Sony’s horror pic They Listen grows louder with the addition of Havana Rose Liu in the Chris Weitz directed and written title.

Liu joins John Cho, Katherine Waterstone, Greg Hill, Riki Lindhome, Lukita Maxwell, Keith Carradine, and Ben Youcef in the Depth of Field production.

They Listen will open theatrically on August 25.

Jason Blum, Andrew Miano and Weitz are producers on the film. Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings and Paul Davis are EPs.

Liu broke out as the lead in Hulu’s thriller No Exit, from director Damien Power and producer Scott Frank. Next up, she stars opposite Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri in Emma Seligman’s MGM feature, Bottoms, which is making its world premiere at SXSW. Previous credits include A24’s The Sky is Everywhere for director Josephine Decker and a recurring role on Netflix’s The Chair opposite Sandra Oh for producers Benioff and Weiss.

Liu is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, Shelter PR, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

At the box office, Blumhouse had an early 2023 hit with Atomic Monster’s M3GAN at Universal which is has grossed to date $171.2M off a $20M production cost. A sequel is already in the works.