‘Blindspotting’: Jasmine Cephas Jones Reaches Her Breaking Point In Season 2 Trailer For Starz Comedy Series

Blindspotting makes its long-awaited return next month, and Starz released the first trailer for Season 2 on Wednesday.

The second installment of Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs‘ comedy series, which is a follow-up to the pair’s 2018 film, picks up nine months after Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and Miles’ (Casal) prison nuptial in the Season 1 finale.

In the trailer, Ashley is trying to adjust to her “new normal,” raising her son Sean (Atticus Woodward) alone while Miles is serving time in San Quentin. However, those around her quickly become concerned when Ashley’s behavior starts to go off the rails. One of her friends notes that she’s “been on one,” while her mother-in-law Rainey (Helen Hunt) says she’s been acting “terrifying.”

“The sophomore season maintains a lighthearted and fun tone while simultaneously tackling complex issues with a comedic and innovative twist, spotlighting the hilarious hijinks Ashley and family get into as she attempts to navigate the crazy chaos of her life in the Bay Area,” a description from the network reads.

In addition to co-creating the series, Casal and Diggs serve as executive producers and writers, with Casal also serving as showrunner and director of four episodes. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen also serve as executive producers, with Wu Calder also directing two episodes in Season 2.

SVP Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing Blindspotting on behalf of Starz. Claire Wendlandt is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

Season 2 of Blindspotting debuts at midnight ET on April 14 on the Starz app. On linear, it will debut at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, immediately followed by 2 two at 9:30 p.m..