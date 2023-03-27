Black Theater Coalition (BTC) And AMC Networks Partner For Fellowships In Production and Casting 

Black Theatre Coalition co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee, along with Executive Director Olivia Jones and Program Director Tom Andre Bardwell, announced today a new partnership with AMC Networks.

Black Theatre Coalition continues to provide opportunities for Black professionals by placing them in various roles across American Theatre. In year two, BTC will illuminate the talents of those interested in Film and TV with a Production and Casting Fellowship with AMC Networks.

“There is so much opportunity and intersectionality between television, theater and film,” said Naila McKenzie, VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at AMC Networks. “We are thrilled to be Black Theater Coalition’s first partner in TV and film, and for the opportunity to work together to equip the next generation of Black storytellers with transferable skills and invaluable relationships in casting and production.”

BTC has selected a Casting Fellow to work with Marc Hirschifield at AMC Networks oncasting projects for AMC Studios, the company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation. The fellow will gain exposure to all aspects of the casting process, including, reviewing scripts and audition tapes, contract negotiations, and more with the outcome of gaining the tools necessary to work in a casting office upon completion of the fellowship.

The Television Production Fellowship with AMC Networks will be responsible for assisting the development and production team with organizational, creative, and technical tasks in relation to original development and programming initiatives. This fellowship is open to professionals living in Atlanta and New York and will begin, on July 25, 2023.

Black Theatre Coalition has an ongoing Broadway Fellowship Program which has currently funded 20 fellows, 8 apprentices, and 6 regional Fellowships in cooperation with the John Gore Organization and Broadway Across America. Other Industry Partners helping fund these fellowships include Madison Wells Media, Disney Theatrical Group, Jujamcyn, Bespoke, Foresight, 101, RCI, Showtown, and Thompson.

To apply click here.