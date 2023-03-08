‘Black Bird’ Star Paul Walter Hauser Reunites With Apple On ‘The Instigators’ Starring Matt Damon

EXCLUSIVE: After earning rave reviews on the Apple limited series Black Bird, SAG nominee Paul Walter Hauser is returning to the studio as he joins Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in The Instigators for Apple Original Films. Hong Chau is also on board with Doug Liman on board to direct.

Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced banner Artists Equity, along with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company.

The film follows two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and Affleck and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck.

Most recently, Hauser starred in Dennis Lehane’s Black Bird for Apple TV+ giving one of the more chilly performances of the year. His performance received Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards for the role in addition to receiving a SAG Award nomination.

Up next, Hauser will star in Season 2 of Apple TV+’s hit comedic series The Afterparty from Lord Miller. He also recently wrapped a lead role in Tony Tost’s directorial debut Americana, which will mark its world premiere at SXSW on Friday, March 17.

Hauser earned critical acclaim from his performance in Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell for Warner Bros. The actor earned the Game Changer Award from Hollywood Critics Association, as well as the Breakthrough Performance Award from the National Board of Review.

In addition to being a multifaceted actor, Hauser released his first EP Murder For Higher under the moniker Signet Ringer last summer.

Hauser is represented by CAA, Artists First and Schreck, Rose, Dapello.